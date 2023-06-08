Exclusive: Pooja Hegde to romance Vijay Deverakonda

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda will soon join the sets of Parasuram’s film. The duo delivered a super hit like Geetha Govindam in the past. The film is said to be a youthful family entertainer and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations is on board to produce this film. The shoot is expected to commence in August after Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Kushi. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Pooja Hegde is locked as the leading lady and she would romance Vijay Deverakonda in this untitled project.

The makers will make an official announcement soon. Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram. After delivering a series of flops, Pooja Hegde is aiming a strong comeback and she is extra cautious. Impressed with the narration of Parasuram, the actress gave her nod. More details to be announced soon.