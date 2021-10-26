Buzz: RRR Theatrical deals to have a cut?

RRR happens to be the most awaited Indian film and the pre-release business has been terrific. Most of the territories are sold for the highest prices and the film has to perform exceptionally well to recover the investments. For example, Baahubali: The Conclusion collected a theatrical share of Rs 66 crores in Nizam and RRR is bought for a whopping price of Rs 75 crores. After the arrival of the pandemic, things changed drastically and the theatrical equations are completely different. A section of the audience are yet to step out to watch the films in theatres.

With the digital streaming platforms screening films one month after the theatrical release date, some of the movie lovers are showing no interest to visit the theatres. RRR is an exception but the buyers of AP are now negotiating to cut down the theatrical deals. The business ratio is reduced by 30 percent and the talks are going on for now. The second wave of the pandemic is yet to completely calm down and there are predictions of the third wave of coronavirus early next year. For a film like RRR and considering a vast release, all the regional and international markets have to be reopened completely. USA is reopened completely and some of the international markets are yet to screen films on a complete note.

Considering all these, RRR will have a tough road ahead considering the stake and the inked theatrical deals. The makers will make good profits even before the release as the non-theatrical rights of the film fetched huge prices. For now, the negotiations are on.