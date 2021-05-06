Buzz: Shruti Haasan in NBK’s Next?

Young and talented director Gopichand Malineni made a massive comeback with Ravi Teja’s Krack. The film raked huge revenues during these coronavirus times when there are restrictions of 50 percent occupancy. After the super success of Krack, Gopichand bagged an opportunity to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna in his next and the pre-production work of the film is happening. Balayya is rumored to be seen in a dual role in this mass entertainer. He will be seen as a powerful cop in one of the roles as a faction leader in the other.

The latest rumor says that Shruti Haasan has been finalized as one of the leading ladies for this film. Shruti Haasan has been a lucky mascot for Gopichand and she worked for Gopichand Malineni’s Balupu and Krack. He decided to carry on the luck and Shruti Haasan too gave her initial nod for the film. The other leading lady is yet to be finalized. The shoot of this untitled film may commence from July this year and Mythri Movie Makers are on the board as the producers. Balakrishna is currently busy with Boyapati Srinu’s Akhanda that will release soon.