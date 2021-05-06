Jagan rewards Assembly Secretary: 3 Capitals

AP Assembly Secretary P. Bala Krishnamacharyulu retired on April 30, 2020 itself. At that time, he was given one more year for his unfailing loyalty shown to CM Jaganmohan Reddy in the Capital issue. That extended term has expired on April 30. However, the Government issued fresh orders once again extending Krishnamacharyulu’s term. This time he is given 2 years extension and will stay in office until April 30, 2023.

From the beginning, the YSR family has been known for giving maximum benefits to their loyal warriors. But if any officers does not fall in line, they will be hunted down and persecuted. The most bitter experience came to retired Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam who was transferred and posted at a place where there was no personal assistant available.

Krishnamacharyulu’s support to the Jagan regime was by no means small. As the Assembly Secretary, he did not process the procedural order issued by Council Chairman Sharif to appoint a Select Committee on the 3 Capitals bills. Indeed, that decision was bold considering how it amounted to the violation of orders of the head of a constitutional body like the AP Legislative Council itself.

Experts say if Krishnamacharyulu did not defy the Council Chairman at that time, that would have derailed Jagan Reddy’s Capital shifting plan at that time itself.