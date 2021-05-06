Ileana’s talk show for Amazon

There is huge demand for talk shows and top actresses hosting these talk shows turned out to be the latest trend of the country. Top actress Samantha hosted a talk show for Aha and Tamannaah is now following her footsteps. The latest update coming says that Goan beauty Ileana D’Cruz is all set to turn a host for Amazon Prime. The project is finalized and Ileana is charging huge for the talk show. Amazon is in plans to continue the project basing on the response for the first season.

Ileana has enough fanbase down South and she is currently busy with a couple of Bollywood films. The actress also returned back fit in the recent times and she aimed a strong comeback. With Ileana a familiar face across the country, Amazon locked the actress and offered a hefty paycheque. A talented South Indian director will direct this talk show and Amazon will announce the details officially very soon.