Confirmed: Pushpa to release in Two Parts

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa will be made in two parts. The film’s director Sukumar and Bunny had long discussions about the move as that was not the plan initially. The team worked on the factors and informed the same to Allu Arjun. The young actor asked Sukumar to go ahead. Almost half of the film is now completed and the pending portions will be completed in two more weeks after the shoot resumes.

Sukumar is currently busy locking the rough cut and is finalizing the content. The first installment of Pushpa will have its theatrical release this year. The makers are considering a Dasara or a December release for the first installment for now depending on the coronavirus situations. Allu Arjun will allocate bulk dates for the second part and will release it during the second half of 2022. Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil and Fahad Fazal in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget project on red sandalwood smuggling.