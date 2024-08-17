Buzz: Sree Leela’s no for Megastar?

Sree Leela is the latest sensation in Telugu cinema and after a busy 2023, the actress has been selective and choosy in 2024. The actress is also balancing her career as she is pursuing medicine. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film is Vishwambara and the film reached the final stages of shoot. The film is a socio fantasy entertainer and Trisha is the leading lady. The makers have approached Sree Leela for a special song and the actress rejected the opportunity. Sree Leela is not in a mood to sign special numbers, item songs and she conveyed the same to the team of Vishwambara.

The team is in hunt for the right actress to shoot the special number. There are speculations that the team of Vishwambara also approached Animal beauty Triptii Dimri but the actress has her diary full for the year. The makers are in plans to shoot the special song in the first week of September in a set. The teaser of Vishwambara will be out on August 22nd. Directed by Vassistha, the film is announced for January 10th, 2025 release.