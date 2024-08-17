NDA govt will complete Polavaram project, says Minister

Andhra Pradesh minister for water resources, Nimmala Ramanaidu, on Saturday, reiterated that the Andhra Pradesh state government would complete the Polavaram Project. He said that the NDA government is committed to complete the project.

The Minister spoke to the media in Delhi on the day. The Minister was accompanying Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on his Delhi tour. The Minister met Union Jal Sakthi Minister C R Patil and requested the minister to help the state government complete the Polavaram project.

He took a dig at former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for spreading lies on Polavaram project. He said that experts have examined the project and are yet to submit their report.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team were spreading false news about the project. The diaphragm wall was damaged due to floods, the minister said. He said that the YSR Congress leaders have spread the same false news when they were in power.

The Minister alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have diverted the funds given by the Central government for the Polavaram Project. They have no right to speak about the project, the Minister said. He also alleged that the YSR Congress leaders were spreading false news to make people believe them. The Minister said that people were not ready to buy the lies of the YSR Congress leaders. That was the reason why they have given just 11 Assembly seats to the YSR Congress, the Minister said.

He wanted Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop spreading false news. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy would be reduced to single digits in the 2029 general election if he continued to spread false news. He said that people are wise enough to know the facts. The social media is also there to help people to know the facts, the Minister said.

The Minister further said that the state government was working with the Central government to resume Polavaram Project works. The experts’ teams are to give their report on the diaphragm wall damage, the minister said. The experts have studied the project’s present situation and are giving their report, he said. The state government would make its next move only after receiving the experts report, he said.