Buzz: Srikanth Addala to direct Akhil?

Akhil Akkineni is on a break after the debacle of Agent. He returned back from a world tour recently and he is focused on his upcoming projects. Akhil gave his nod for an expensive periodic drama titled Dheera that would be produced by UV Creations. The latest speculation say that Akhil gave his nod for one more film and it is said to be a family entertainer. Srikanth Addala will direct the film and an official announcement is expected to be made soon.

It is not clear if Akhil will shoot for both these films simultaneously or he would wait to complete the project of UV Creations first. Srikanth Addala directed Peda Kapu, an action entertainer and the film will release soon. There are also reports that Akhil would take the final call about Srikanth Addala’s film after the release of Peda Kapu.