Buzz: Trivikram to meet Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Trivikram Srinivas worked for Khaleja in the past. They shared a great bonding but as days passed, differences cropped up and the duo never worked again. Tollywood circles say that all the differences are now sorted out and Mahesh, Trivikram are all set to work together very soon. Trivikram is ready with a powerful script that suits Mahesh Babu. Utilizing the break, Trivikram worked on the script for over 5 weeks and he is ready for the narration.

Trivikram will meet Mahesh and will narrate the script in September. It is unclear about when the project will take off but the meeting is planned as of now. Trivikram has to wait for a long time to commence NTR’s film and hence he is exploring all the options. After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, all the top actors of Tollywood are quite interested to work with this most talented writer and director. Haarika and Hassine Creations in association with GMB Entertainment will bankroll this project if things fall in the right place.