B’Day Poster: Chay’s love for dad Nagarjuna

Hero Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie ‘Love Story’ is looking to get back to work. The director and producers had a word about shooting and decided to restart things from September 7th.

Ahead of this, the makers have unveiled the birthday poster with Nagarjuna celebrating his birthay today. The poster is simple yet beautiful with Chay and Sai Pallavi taking a seat very close to each other.

With a smile on their faces and love filled eyes, the poster is just superb. ‘Happy Birthday King Nagarjuna’ is written on the poster and it sums up their wishes to the King of Romance.

Being written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, ‘Love Story’ has music of Pawan CH.