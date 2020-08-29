Happy Birthday Nagarjuna

Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna turns 61 today. Starting his film journey in 1986, the actor continued the legacy of ANR. His first blockbuster was Aakhari Poratam in 1988 & then did Siva in 1989 which was a huge South Indian Blockbuster. The film was also remade in Hindi starring him, did quite well, especially in Mumbai and Central India.

Throughout his career he worked in many Blockbusters and Hits, and did memorable films like Geetanjali, Annamayya, Sri Ramadasu, Manam, etc. Following are the Blockbusters starring superstar Nagarjuna.

All-time Blockbuster:

1. Siva

Blockbusters:

1. Aakhari Poratam

2. Hello Brother

3. Ninne Pelladatha

4. Nuvvu Vastavani

5. Mass

6. Soggade Chinni Nayana

He will be seen next in Bollywood magnum-opus Brahmastra and action flick Wild Dog. We at Telugu 360 wish him a very Happy Birthday.