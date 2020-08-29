Nagarjuna Birthday Poster: Wild Dog And His Team

Wild Dog first look poster that was unveiled few months ago grabbed the attention of all. Now, the makers have released second look poster today. The birthday special poster shows Nagarjuna covering himself in a bush and working on some mission.

This is another stunner from the makers and surely a perfect birthday gift for fans of Nagarjuna on his birthday. Niranjan Reddy amd Anvesh Teddy of Matinee Entertainment are pooling resources for the film for which action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood action director David Ismalone.

Directed by debutante Ahishor Solomon, Wild Dog is in last leg of shooting.

It is based On A true story and seems like a different from the routine films.