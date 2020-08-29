Naga Chaitanya’s next project Announced

By
Telugu360
-
1
Naga Chaitanya turning Producer

Young actor Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Love Story, a romantic entertainer directed by Sekhar Kammula. Chaitu is in talks with Manam fame Vikram Kumar for an action entertainer. Marking the birthday of King Nagarjuna, the makers of Chaitu’s next film announced the project. The film is titled Thank You and it starts rolling next year. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. Rakul Preet Singh may romance Naga Chaitanya in Thank You. More details will be announced officially soon.

