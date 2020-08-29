Deodhar’s surprise attack on Jagan over Bhumana letter

BJP AP incharge Sunil Deodhar launched a surprise attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He asked AP CM not to continue his double standards and demanded immediate action against YCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Deodhar’s anger was about Bhumana writing a letter to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for the release of civil liberties leader Varavara Rao.

Deodhar asked how CM Jagan Reddy was showing his photos taken with Prime Minister Modi on the one hand and supporting MLAs like Bhumana who was trying for the release of ‘Naxalite Varavara Rao’ who was behind an assassination conspiracy against PM’s life. Was this not a practice of double standards on the part of Jagan Reddy?

Sunil Deodhar has also posted the letter written by Bhumana in his twitter comment. The YCP MLA has asked for relief to Varavara Rao considering his failing health and advancing age. The MLA has said that Varavara Rao was not even able to walk normally and that he was just an ideological supporter.

Interestingly, the BJP AP top leaders have not raised their voice yet on this issue. Undoubtedly, the ruling YCP leaders were shocked over the sudden turn of events.

.@ysjagan Ji, you post photos with Modiji after meeting him.

On the other hand, your MLA Bhumana Karunakar appeals to release a hardcore #NaxaliteVaravaraRao who plans to assassinate Modiji.

Stop this double standards & take action on him & apologise.#MaoistAgainstConstitution pic.twitter.com/s7zf02X2Ip — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 29, 2020