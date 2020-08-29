CM gets a new post

The Andhra Pradesh government had constituted the AP Industrial Corridor Development Authority, APICD Board and an executive committee with effect from August 28.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is appointed as chairman of the AP Industrial Development Corridor Development Authority while industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy will be acting as vice chairman for the same.

Chief Secretary, special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretaries-finance, revenue, municipal administration, water resources, energy and Panchayat Raj (PR) and other officials will be members of industrial corridor development authority.

The Andhra Pradesh government had proposed Rs 1,155.86 crore worth projects under the Visakhapatnam zone of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).