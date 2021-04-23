Buzz: Vakeel Saab to arrive early on Amazon Prime?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab thrilled his fans and the audience. The film raked huge numbers in its first week and the footfalls came down because of the growing number of coronavirus cases. The film is currently screened in some of the theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The digital rights of Vakeel Saab are sold to the digital giant Amazon Prime for a hefty price and the film will be available on the platform only after 56 days of its theatrical release as per the agreement.

With the theatrical release coming to an end early than predicted and theatres getting closed, Amazon Prime is in plans to revise the deal and release it soon. Amazon approached the film’s producer Dil Raju and the discussions are going on. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab had Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The film is the remake of Bollywood film Pink.