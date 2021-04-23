Pandemic Season: No Crisis for Stars

The coronavirus pandemic shattered several families who rely on daily wages. Lakhs of people work hard on film sets and they are paid on regular basis as per the shoots. With the shoots coming to a halt, several films are left under huge financial stress. Tollywood is the first to recover completely and the shoots resumed from October last year. The theatres reopened and brought the needed boost for Telugu cinema. The wave of coronavirus is back and the shoots of Telugu films came to a halt. Several filmmakers are not bothered about the future and they are just shelling out huge advances to stand in the competition. Many producers paid hefty advances to star actors and directors in the recent weeks.

The stars too are accepting the advances so that these can help them in big investments for their future. Most of the Tollywood stars have signed back-to-back films and they now lined up more projects after accepting the advances. Though the filmmakers have no clarity on when these projects will kick off, they are just locking stars for the future. This is indeed a kind of financial stress in this tough time. The real challenges are ahead as the filmmakers need to get the right director and a suitable script for the star in the future. As of now, the pandemic left the daily wage workers in crisis and stars in an overflow of advances.