Amid Covid surge, YSRCP defers mega job fair in Andhra

Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy said on Thursday that a proposed mega job fair in Andhra Pradesh has been postponed amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On the directions of the authorities, after careful consideration, and in the light of the spread of coronavirus, we are postponing the mega job fair to a later date,” the ruling party leader said.

Reddy said that a suitable future date would be announced soon and called on the job aspirants to continue registering at ysrcpjobmela.com.

“Prioritising public health and safety, as directed by the YSRCP leadership, the mega job mela has been postponed in the light of the ongoing rise in Covid cases,” Reddy said.

According to the Rajya Sabha MP, as many as 15,000 attendees were expected to join the job fair.

“We will get back to you with more information on specific dates in the coming weeks. We assure that your registration will automatically be applicable in the rescheduled event,” he added.