High Court blocks sale of Govt lands in Vizag

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has ordered the Jaganmohan Reddy Government to stop the sale of the Government lands in Visakhapatnam. The court issued these interim stay orders on the Government lands located at over five places in and around the port city. These orders were issued after hearing a petition filed against the Government’s notification. The petitioner challenged the notification and sought the court’s intervention to stop the sale of public property.

The High Court has pointed out how there were already stay orders on the sale of the Government property under the Build AP programme. The same orders would be applicable now to the sale of the public lands in Visakhapatnam. This has come as a big shock to the Jagan Reddy regime, which is desperate to mobilise funds to develop the Executive Capital city in the North Coastal Andhra.

In the beginning itself, the Opposition parties strongly objected to the sale of public property. They accused CM Jagan and some top leaders in the Government of buying back the Government lands in the name of their benamis.

The North Andhra leaders have expressed many concerns that the ruling YCP leaders were bent on lotting the public resources in the name of Executive Capital there.