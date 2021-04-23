Four Telugu films continue to shoot in Pandemic Time

With the arrival of the second wave of coronavirus, the shoots of all the biggies of Telugu cinema are kept on hold. Most of the single screens and theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are shut for now. Four films from Telugu are continuing the shoot in this pandemic time. They are Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy and Sharwanand’s Maha Samudram. Balakrishna decided to complete the major portions of the shoot by the end of this month and hence the shoot is happening without any disruption in a special set in Hyderabad. Boyapati Srinu is the director and the film is now out of summer race.

Allu Arjun is shooting for an action episode for Pushpa and the shoot is happening without breaks in Hyderabad. Sukumar is the director and the updated release date will be announced soon. Hundreds of fighters are working on the sets. Nani who prefers not to take any breaks is busy completing the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy in a special temple set erected for the film. The shoot of Shyam Singha Roy is inching completion. Ajay Bhupathi’s multi-starrer Maha Samudram is shooting in Vizag currently. Sharwanand, Siddarth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the lead actors. The film is announced for August 19th release.