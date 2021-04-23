TDP ex Minister arrested by ACB in morning raid

In a post-dawn raid, the ACB officials have arrested ex Minister and TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar today. The arrest was made amid dramatic circumstances. Over a 100 policemen assisted the ACB officials to pick up Dhulipalla from his residence in Guntur district.

The early morning arrest came as a rude shock to the family members of Dhulipalla. Around 7 a.m. itself, hundreds of police arrived in Chintalapudi village in Ponnur mandal. They declared the arrest of the former Minister. The TDP leaders were plunged into confusion over the sudden raid.

Afterwards, the ACB police gave a notice to the family members of Dhulipalla saying that he was arrested on corruption charges in the Sangam Dairy. Dhulipalla Narendra is also the chairman of the Sangam Dairy for a long time. The ACB levelled charges against him under sections 408, 409, 418, 420, 465, 471, 120b red with 34.

The ACB officials clarified that the ex Minister was charged with non-bailable sections and hence it would not be possible to grant bail at the police station level. The Jaganmohan Reddy Government is targetting the former Ministers and TDP leaders one after another. It has given a tough time to Atchannaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and others already.