Buzz: Vijay gets a hefty advance from Mythri?

Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers is now working with all the top actors of Telugu cinema and is playing the biggest bet ever in Tollywood. To expand their wings, Mythri paid a hefty advance to Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and the project will roll by the end of 2022. The latest update is that Tamil Superstar Vijay has received a huge advance of Rs 10 crores from Mythri Movie Makers recently.

As speculated, Vijay will not work with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the film. The hunt for the director is currently on and Vijay will work with Mythri Movie Makers once he is done with his current projects. Vijay also established a decent market in Tollywood when his fellow Tamil actors lost their hold. Taking advance from Mythri at this time would be a wise move from the actor. The production house is keen to rope in a Tollywood director for this bi-lingual. More details awaited.