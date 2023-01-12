Buzz: Vinayak penning a powerful mass entertainer for Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya is hitting the screens tomorrow. The actor will resume the shoot of Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh and the film is aimed for summer 2023 release. Chiranjeevi was holding talks with several young directors but none of them got materialized. The latest buzz says that sensational mass director VV Vinayak is working on a script that suits Megastar. The duo met several times recently and discussed about the collaboration. Vinayak considered a couple of remakes but none of them seemed to work out.

He is working with a team of writers on a fresh script which is a mass entertainer. An official announcement would be made at the right time. He is expected to narrate the final script in the next couple of months. Vinayak recently completed the shoot of Chatrapathi remake in Hindi and he hasn’t signed any new projects. He shares a great bonding with Megastar and the duo worked for films like Tagore and Khaidi No 150 in the past.