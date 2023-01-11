NBK’s Veera Simha Reddy U.S. Premieres Today

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy is releasing tomorrow across the globe. The US Premieres of the film are going to happen in a few hours.

The movie is carrying positive buzz with every promotional material clicking. Thaman composed songs are topping the music charts. The trailer is a perfect package of what fans expect from Balakrishna – stunning action and superb dialogues. There is a nice blend of emotions as well. Mythri Movie Makers lavishly produced and aggressively promoted the film.

Balakrishna’s career is at peaks right now with the super success of Akhanda and astonishing victory of his Unstoppable show. He has become a favorite of everyone. Director Gopichand Malineni is fresh from the success of Krack and the expectations are massive on this combination.

Shruti Haasan adds to the glamor quotient of the film. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s character will be stunning in the film and so is Duniya Vijay’s as the antagonist.

Shloka Entertainments, the renowned U.S. film distributor is releasing Veera Simha Reddy in the United States. The movie is getting a massive release in the country and the bookings are already on fire.

The movie has crossed half a million dollars feat with the Pre-sales itself. The domestic collections are equally tremendous. Veera Simha Reddy is a Perfect choice for the US film lovers in this festive season to watch and enjoy with their entire family.

