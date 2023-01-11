Veera Simha Reddy Review
Telugu360 Live Updates from USA Premier show begins Wednesday at 3:30 PM EST / Thursday at 2 AM INDIA Time. Keep refreshing this page
Veera Simha Reddy is an upcoming Indian action film directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role alongside Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay. The film score and soundtrack are composed by S. Thaman.
Release Date: 12 January 2023 (India)
Director: Gopichand Malineni
Music Director: S. Thaman
Cinematography: Rishi Punjabi
Language: Telugu
Producers: Mythri Movie Makers
Summary
Reviewer
Krishna
Review Date
Reviewed Item
Veera Simha Reddy Review
Author Rating