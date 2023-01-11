Addl DG narrated fabricated stories of Tadepalle Palace, says Bonda Uma

Telugu Desam (TDP) politburo member and former MLA, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Wednesday came down heavily on the State police for violating the fundamental rights of the citizens of the State only to favour the ruling dispensation.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, Umamaheswara Rao asked what right the State police force has to stifle the voice of the common public to favour the ruling party which is bringing in GOs that are totally outdated.

“What explanation Additional Director General of Police, Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, has given on Tuesday with regard to GO-1 is nothing but a script prepared by the Tadepalle Palace,” Bonda Uma said.

“The way the Kuppam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) created hurdles to a former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition is highly objectionable,” Uma said and wanted to know whether the Additional DG and the DGP did not observe this. How the police, after giving permission for Chandrababu’s tour, can create hurdles for him in Kuppam, he asked.

The police miserably failed to provide proper security at Kandukur and Guntur despite knowing well that the gathering would be very heavy to Chandrababu’s meetings, Bonda Uma said, adding that the police could not control the massive crowd at Guntur.

Though proper prior permission was taken for the Guntur meeting, the police miserably failed to provide necessary security which resulted in the unpleasant incident, he observed.

Are the political parties organising public meetings and road shows only after Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, he asked and questioned whether the then Chandrababu government did not provide proper security to Jagan’s pada yatra.