Siddhu Jonnalagadda gained massive craze among youth with back to back successes. And his last outing DJ Tillu created sensation at the box office. He’s understandably pleased with the recognition and appreciation that’s coming his way.

The actor now joined hands with blockbuster director Bomarillu Baskar, who recently tasted success with Most Eligible Bachelor. The new film, his 9th in career, is backed by the BVSN Prasad under popular production house Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

Now, this exciting collaboration is unexpected, and Siddhu is working on top production house projects one after the other. The project tentatively titled SVCC 37 launched today with a formal pooja ceremony. It was a grand success with the gracious presence of top producers, directors, celebrities and media.

Producers Ravi Shankar, Vamshi, Miryala Ravinder Reddy, directors Nandini Reddy, Radha Mohan, Karthik Varma, Subbu, writer Kona Venkat, Neeraja Kona and Damodhar Reddy attended the launch ceremony.

Allu Aravind garu sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while producer Dil Raju garu switched on the camera. More details about this project will be announced soon.