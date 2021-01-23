Can Jagan Govt ignore SEC poll notification?

Senior IAS officers are getting caught in the crossfire between CM Jaganmohan Reddy and SEC Ramesh Kumar in Andhra Pradesh. Despite the Government’s request, the SEC is going ahead with his schedule to issue notification for the first phase panchayat polls today. Mr. Ramesh Kumar has already instructed that the Special Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of the Panchayat Raj departments would make all arrangements for conducting the polls.

The SEC has also clarified that the Spl CS and the Commissioner would have to mobilise funds and resources for the election process. Also, they should take all necessary steps to provide Coronavirus preventive materials to all the staff on duty in the election process.

Over half a day is over since the Government requested the SEC for postponing the poll notification. Till now, there has been no indication from the SEC on change of plans. Mr. Ramesh Kumar is continuing to give his instructions and also cautionary statements against the erring officers.

As per reports, the first phase panchayat polling nominations will be accepted from January 25. Scrutiny will be on January 28, withdrawals on January 31. Polling will be held on February 5. The people can cast their votes between 6.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. The counting will be taken after 4 p.m.

Now, the big question is whether the senior IAS officers will follow the SEC notification or not. If they do, they will fall out of favour of the CM. If they do not follow, they will have to face serious action that may be initiated by the SEC.