Samantha achieves a rare feat

Samantha Akkineni is all set for her web series debut and the actress is essaying the role of the antagonist in The Family Man: Season 2 which will be aired next month. A twitter emoji on the name of Samantha will be introduced soon and Samantha will be the first Indian actress to get a twitter emoji. Samantha is all excited about the project and the trailer of The Family Man: Season 2 will be out very soon.

Directed by Raj and DK, the web series features Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the lead roles. Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari who works for the National Investigation Agency and is on a mission. The Family Man: Season 2 will be aired on February 12th, 2021 on Amazon Prime and is high on expectations.