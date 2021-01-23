Mythri Movie Makers gearing up for the biggest bet in Tollywood

Mythri Movie Makers emerged as one of the leading production houses of Tollywood in no time. They went on to produce films with stars and are currently busy with back to back projects. Their last releases Dear Comrade and Gang Leader bombed at the box-office. Mathu Vadalara, a small-budget film ended up as a money-spinner in multiplexes. Their next outing Uppena marks the debut of Vaisshnav Tej and the film is gearing up for February release. Mythri is gearing up for the biggest ever bet in Telugu cinema and the production house locked all the top stars of Tollywood. Here are the details about their upcoming projects:

Chiranjeevi: Bobby is working on a script for Megastar and the project rolls next year.

Balakrishna: Krack sensation Gopichand Malineni is holding talks with Balakrishna for a film that will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film starts rolling later this year.

Pawan Kalyan: Harish Shankar will direct this out and out mass entertainer that starts rolling during the second half of the year.

Mahesh Babu: Sarkaru Vaaria Paata directed by Parasuram starts rolling this week in Dubai and the film releases for Dasara this year.

Allu Arjun: After the super success of Rangasthalam, Sukumar is committed to Mythri Movie Makers and he is directing Pushpa with Allu Arjun. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace and is made on a budget close to Rs 180 crores.

Ram Charan: Top director Koratala Siva may direct Ram Charan in a film and the project is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Ram Charan has a commitment for Mythri after the super success of Rangasthalam. Ram Charan and Koratala combo too is pending for some time and Mythri is making it possible soon.

NTR: NTR shares a close bonding with the production house and there are strong speculations that KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is on board as the director for this massive project. The talks are on and things may be finalized soon.

Prabhas: The top production house paid a hefty advance of Rs 15 crores for Prabhas and the project is yet to be locked. If the production house locks an interesting script along with a capable director, Prabhas will commence shooting soon after his current commitments.

Nani: Nani signed Ante Sundaraniki and the film will be directed by Vivek Athreya. The film rolls later this year once Nani is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy.

Vijay Devarakonda: After the debacle of Dear Comrade, his next film Hero is shelved and the young sensation is all set to work with Vijay Devarakonda for a film that will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The project rolls this year.

Salman Khan: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is committed for a pan India project for Mythri Movie Makers. He was paid a huge advance and the project rolls in 2023.

Apart from these, young actors like Naga Chaitanya, Varun Tej and others are in talks with Mythri for their upcoming projects. As of now, the top production house has 11 projects lined up which are in various phases. Mythri Movie Makers is gearing up for the biggest ever bet in Telugu cinema.