Can KCR be an alternative to TDP in AP?

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set his eyes on Andhra Pradesh to get a foothold for his Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) to get the national party recognition. He is known to the people of Andhra Pradesh and enjoys strong contacts with some leaders here, because of his connections as Youth Congress leader in the beginning and the TDP leader later.

Sources say that KCR is looking at Andhra Pradesh to have a footing for the party to be recognised as the national party. Besides Telangana, KCR needs to have the party’s presence in three more states and Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are now on the top of the list. He is also having plans to enter Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the sources said.

In his attempt to gain a foothold in Andhra Pradesh, KCR is restoring his contacts with some leaders in the state. Sources said that former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar is doing the ground work for KCR in giving contacts to start the BRS unit in the state.

KCR held a prolonged meeting with Arun Kumar a couple of months before he renamed his party on October 5. Arun Kumar is currently not with any political party. However, he is active politically and has updated information about Andhra Pradesh and other states.

Sources say that KCR would be setting his eyes on the TPD leaders as he enjoys greater support from them. He also has wide contacts with the TDP leaders and is said to be making attempts to win over them.

The TDP had lost its presence in Telangana and is in the opposition in Andhra Pradesh. If the party loses the 2024 elections, it would be difficult for the party to survive. KCR is said to be asking the TDP leaders to join him for the national platform.

It is to be seen how the TDP leaders would react to this offer and what measures that the TDP would take to save its leaders.