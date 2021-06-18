Can KCR erase “work from home CM” image with his district tours!

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to tour districts across Telangana from June 20 to inspect the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes at the grassroot level.

KCR’s sudden decision to tour districts surprised all given that KCR has confined himself mostly to his Pragathi Bhavan official residence or his farmhouse since he became CM seven years ago in June 2014.

KCR remained inaccessible even to ministers, his party MLAs, MLCs, MPs etc let alone meeting people directly and hear their grievances.

This attitude of KCR has earned him the image of ‘work from home CM’.

With his hectic district tours from June 20, KCR wants to erase this image, according to TRS circles.

However, questions are being raised whether KCR will succeed in his attempts this time.

Because the earlier decisions of KCR to tour districts remained as ‘mere announcements’ as KCR had either ignored tours later or confined it to just two or three days and settled back in Pragathi Bhavan or farmhouse later.

Like other CMs, KCR hards tours districts except during elections. He comes out from Pragathi Bhavan, farmhouse during elections, addresses public meetings and returns.

But this time, KCR reportedly is serious about taking up hectic district tours to erase his bad image of confining himself to Pragathi Bhavan or farmhouse and never meeting people directly.