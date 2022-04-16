Can Prashant Kishore help Congress win 2024?

Election strategist Prashant Kishore is said to have submitted a report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday in the national capital. The report is about the party’s strategy to be followed for the 2024 elections.

The Congress in national politics and in several states is too far from victory in the near future. The party had lost its base in several states and had become weak in national politics over the years.

Sonia Gandhi’s decisions and her coterie alone are to be blamed for the present state of the national party. The party is too far from victory and not a match to the BJP, which had won two successive elections. It had also won four out of five states in the north in the recent past and is fully geared up for the third successful victory in the 2024 elections.

Rahul Gandhi, who took over the reins of the party had failed to lead it and Sonia Gandhi has an aging problem to lead the party. She may not be able to address the election meetings in the states and the other leaders are not known to the people.

In this backdrop, Prashant Kishore is learnt to have prepared a report which included a road map for the Congress to wrest power from the BJP. Prashant Kishore had been successful with whichever party he worked for so far. However, his latest assignment with the Congress may not prove him successful as Congress is inflicted with a leadership crisis.