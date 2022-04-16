KGF2 2 days worldwide collections – Nears 300Cr mark

KGF2 has done very well on day2 as the film has added 132 cr gross worldwide taking 2 days total to over 293Cr. The film has collected 234.5cr gross approx in the domestic markets and 58.5cr approx in the overseas markets. The worldwide share of the film is now over 150Cr. The film has beaten the worldwide gross of the first film in just 2 days.

In Domestic markets, the film had two consecutive 100cr days which was achieved by only Baahubali and RRR earlier. The film is showing some drop today and might miss the 100cr mark. In Overseas the film has collected $7.60Million gross approx in two days with North America alone contributing 2.7 Million. All versions are doing very well.

Two days worldwide numbers of the film are third-highest for any film after Baahubali2 & RRR.

Area 2 days worldwide collections 1st Day Collections Pre release Business Nizam 16.70 Cr 9.60Cr 50 Cr Ceeded 4.70 Cr 2.80Cr 20 Cr UA 2.90 Cr 1.70Cr 10 Cr Guntur 2.15 Cr 1.47Cr 8 Cr East 1.94 Cr 1.17Cr 8 Cr West 1.34 Cr 0.84Cr 7 Cr Krishna 1.58 Cr 0.90Cr 6 Cr Nellore 0.80 Cr 0.50Cr 3.5 Cr Total (ap/ts) 32.11 Cr (45 Cr Gross) 18.98Cr 112.5 Cr KA 27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross) TN 8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross) Kerala 5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross) North 52 Cr (117 Cr Gross) Overseas 26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross) Worldwide 151.46 Cr (293 Cr Gross)