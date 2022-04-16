KGF2 2 days worldwide collections – Nears 300Cr mark

By
Telugu360
-
0

KGF2 has done very well on day2 as the film has added 132 cr gross worldwide taking 2 days total to over 293Cr. The film has collected 234.5cr gross approx in the domestic markets and 58.5cr approx in the overseas markets. The worldwide share of the film is now over 150Cr. The film has beaten the worldwide gross of the first film in just 2 days.

In Domestic markets, the film had two consecutive 100cr days which was achieved by only Baahubali and RRR earlier. The film is showing some drop today and might miss the 100cr mark. In Overseas the film has collected $7.60Million gross approx in two days with North America alone contributing 2.7 Million. All versions are doing very well.

Two days worldwide numbers of the film are third-highest for any film after Baahubali2 & RRR.

Area2 days worldwide collections1st Day CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam16.70 Cr9.60Cr50 Cr
Ceeded4.70 Cr2.80Cr20 Cr
UA2.90 Cr1.70Cr10 Cr
Guntur2.15 Cr1.47Cr8 Cr
East1.94 Cr1.17Cr8 Cr
West1.34 Cr0.84Cr7 Cr
Krishna1.58 Cr0.90Cr6 Cr
Nellore0.80 Cr0.50Cr3.5 Cr
Total (ap/ts)32.11 Cr (45 Cr Gross)18.98Cr112.5 Cr
KA27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross)
TN8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross)
Kerala5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross)
North52 Cr (117 Cr Gross)
Overseas26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross)
Worldwide151.46 Cr (293 Cr Gross)

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here