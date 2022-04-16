Minister, ex-minister ready for showdown in Nellore

Even as chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is gearing up for the next round of elections scheduled for 2024 and wants to retain the power in Andhra Pradesh, there is dissent brewing in the party with the leaders heading for showdown. The squabbles have come to the fore in Nellore district with minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav getting ready for showdown.

The squabbles between Govardhan Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav are known to the people and the party leaders in Nellore district. The two leaders hardly saw eye to eye in the last three years when Anil Kumar was in the cabinet. Govardhan Reddy never met Anil Kumar to his constituency nor he joined the minister’s programmes.

Now, with Govardhan Reddy becoming a minister and Anil Kumar losing his berth, the squabbles continue in the district. Govardhan Reddy is coming to the Nellore district for the first time on April 17, after assuming charge as minister. His followers have planned a big reception for the minister and want it to be a big event.

On the same day, former minister Anil Kumar had planned a meeting with his party supporters in the town. He is holding a get-together with the rank and file of the party in the town with an agenda to support Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Though the events are held on the same day almost at the same time, the former minister said that his meeting was planned a week ago and was not planned to disturb the new minister’s reception. Even if Anil Kumar denies any differences with Minister Govardhan Reddy, his meeting with the party workers is all set to disturb the minister’s reception.