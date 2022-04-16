Pressure mounting on Pushpa: The Rule

RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 are the recent biggies that headed for a pan-Indian release and both these South Indian biggies raked massive money all over. Both RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 will stand in the list of the biggest hits of the country. Allu Arjun recently tested his luck with Pushpa: The Rise and the film also did decent business across North India even after zero promotions. The sequel of the film titled Pushpa: The Rule will start rolling in June and the film will head for a pan-Indian release next year.

With RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 doing good, all eyes are focused on Pushpa: The Rule. The pressure is mounting on the team as the film has to live up to the expectations to do good in all the languages. Sukumar is currently in USA and he is working on the script of the film. Pushpa: The Rule will release in summer next year. Prabhas’ Salaar is the other pan-Indian biggie from South that will release next year. Prashanth Neel is the director and Salaar too will release in summer 2023. The entire Indian cinema is now focused on South Indian biggies that are gearing up for pan-Indian release.