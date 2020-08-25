Can RRR be defeated by a YCP Grama Volunteer?

These days, YSRCP MLAs and Ministers are on a single point agenda to attack, humiliate and threaten rebellious MP Raghu Rama Raju (RRR). Ruling party Tanuku MLA Karumuri Nageswara Rao is now challenging RRR to seek fresh mandate from the people. The MLA threatened that their party would put up a Grama Volunteer to defeat Rajugaru. With each passing day, the more RRR is questioning the Government on sand crisis, Corona cases, Amaravati, etc, the uglier the attacks being launched by the YSRCP leaders.

While RRR is making issue-based criticism, the ruling party MLAs and Ministers are making direct, personal attacks and issuing challenges on this, that and everything else except the burning issues like facilities at quarantine facilities and hospital beds for infected patients. Now, the question is what makes the YCP MLAs so bold to challenge RRR to contest against a Grama Volunteer. Everybody knows that Grama Volunteer is at the lowest rung in village administration without any secure job conditions. In the past, politicians used to challenge rivals to contest and win a ward. Nowadays, the scene has changed that they are threatening to put up a Grama Volunteer and defeat their rivals.

On his part, RRR is still maintaining that he won on his own strengths but not solely depending on CM Jagan Reddy’s image. Then, why is Rajugaru not accepting YCP’s challenge to seek a fresh mandate? Analysts say that already, RRR had to take Central forces’ protection following police cases filed by YCP MLAs. It is enough to say how YCP would create such conditions that Rajugaru would not be able to enter his constituency in the event of an election. Engaging a CM like Jagan Reddy in an election would not be as easy as criticising him in a TV debate. RRR may have the blessings of some top BJP leaders, but at the same time the same top BJP leaders were also the secret strengths of AP CM in some ways.