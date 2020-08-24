Finally, Kollu Ravindra gets bail in murder case

Former Minister and TDP senior leader Kollu Ravindra, who was arrested in a murder case, got bail in the Machilipatnam court today. The court ordered him not to leave Vijayawada city for about 28 days. As of now, the former Minister was in Rajahmundry Central Jail. A Supreme Court advocate came to Machilipatnam and argued for Kollu Ravindra along with his local lawyers. The TDP leader has been saying that he was falsely implicated in the murder case out of political vendetta launched by the Jagan Reddy Government.

The Coronavirus cases were on the rise in the Rajahmundry Central Jail. Moreover, there were no prima facie charges against the former Minister in the Bandar murder case. With this, Ravindra could eventually get bail. The TDP has alleged that the ruling party has been targetting BC leaders like Ravindra just because the BCs were supporting their party from the beginning.

Just like Ravindra, former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy already got bail after he got the Covid infection. Prabhakar Reddy was facing charges under the SC, ST Atrocities Act.

Meanwhile, another TDP top BC leader Atchannaidu was still under custody without being given bail. He was shifted to NRI Hospital near Mangalagiri for Coronavirus treatment. The TDP has been alleging that Atchannaidu was targetted with an ulterior plan to weaken their party in North Andhra.