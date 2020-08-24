Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya lands into Plagiarism issues

Star writer turned director Koratala Siva raced to the top with four back to back blockbusters. He is directing Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next film titled Acharya. The motion poster of the film was out recently on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. Young writer Kanneganti Anil Krishna claims that the episodes from the motion poster are inspired by his story ‘Punyabhoomi’ which was registered with the Writers Association in 2006.

Though it is quite early to allege that the episode is inspired by his script, Anil claims that he has written the episode of Dharmasthali which is the core point of his script. The makers of Acharya are yet to respond to this. Koratala Siva earlier landed into a copyright issue with his film Srimanthudu and the issue got resolved after the film’s release. The shoot of Acharya is expected to resume next year. We have to wait to see how the makers of Acharya responds to the plagiarism allegations made by Anil.