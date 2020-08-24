14 Reels Plus to produce Akhil’s Next

Akhil Akkineni is waiting eagerly to bounce back after three back to back duds. The actor’s next film Most Eligible Bachelor will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2021. We have already revealed that his next film which will be directed by Surendar Reddy would be made on a budget close to Rs 45 crores. Krish’s production house First Frame Entertainments which was on board to produce the film backed out of the project recently.

Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta joined the board as the producers to bankroll this action thriller. 14 Reels Plus will pool the funds for this action entertainer. Surendar Reddy is giving final touches for the script and an official announcement would be made soon. The shoot of this untitled project will commence early next year. Akhil Akkineni is currently beefing up for his role in the movie.