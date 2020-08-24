CM Jagan’s ultimate plan to root out corruption

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has now shifted his focus on making AP a zero-corruption State. Whatever idea strikes CM Jagan, then there is no stopping its implementation. The same happened with the Disha Act. When the whole country was debating the horrendous rape-murder of Disha, Jagan Reddy sprand a surprise by coming out with the Disha Act to hand out the strongest and swiftest punishments to the quilty persons. Now, a Disha-like Act is being planned to eradicate all sources of corruption in AP.

For this, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Advisor Ajay Kallam Reddy, Director General of Police Gautham Sawang, Anti Corruption Bureau Director General PSR Anjaneyulu and other top officials. The review meeting was as usual held at the CM’s Tadepalli residence.

Just like in the Disha Act, the Chief Minister was planning to hand out swiftest and strongest punishments to the persons who were caught indulging in corruption. He discussed the outlines of the bill to be introduced in the Assembly.

Mr. Jagan Reddy asked the top officials to place a closer vigil on rooting out corruption in the offices of MROs, MDOs, Sub Registrars, municipal and town planning departments. On the other hand, analysts are expressing doubts on the practicality and validity of the laws being made by the Jagan Reddy regime as they were not reflecting ground level situations. For example, Disha Act is still unimplementable because of the loose ends like giving death penalty within 21 days of rape and murder. Evidence gathering takes time. Moreover, the Disha Act is still not having approval of the Central Government. Not a single case is filed under it till now in AP.