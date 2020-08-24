RGV’s movie on Pranay ‘ Murder ‘ gets a blow

In a setback to controversy’s favorite child Ram Gopal Varma, the Special Sessions Court in Nalgonda gave interim directions to the director to stop releasing the film ‘Murder’ which is based on the real life incidents of the sensational murder of Pranay.

The petitioner, Amrutha, wife of the late Pranay, has sought a ban on the film’s release. Hearing the petition, the Special Sessions Court of Nalgonda has directed RGV to stop the release of the movie.

Murder is based on the real life story of Pranay and Amrutha, residents of Miryalaguda in 2018, who entered into an intercaste marriage. Pranay was brutally hacked to death by a professional killer who was allegedly hired by Amrutha’s father, Maruthi Rao.

In the petition, Amrutha argued that RGV was making the movie without her or Pranay’s family’s consent. Further, she had contended that RGV was releasing the movie at a time when she was coming to terms with life. She had appealed to the court to ban the movie as it will impact the semblance of order that she had found with great difficulty.

Amrutha had approached the Nalgonda court. Subsequently, the court transferred the case to the Special Sessions Court, Nalgonda which had also issued summons to director Ram Gopal Varma to appear before them in person or through his lawyer in relation to the case involving his movie Murder.