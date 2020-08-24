KTR in New Delhi, what is cooking?

The Chief Minister-in-waiting K T Rama Rao on Monday flew to New Delhi to meet top officials seeking central funds for the Telangana government’s pet project of double bedroom to the poor and ambitious airport project Warangal.

K T Rama Rao met aviation and urban housing ministry officials. The IT and MAUD minister apprised the central officials about the State government ambitious airport project in Warangal.

KTR sought central funds under the UDAN scheme under which the AAI is planning to spend ₹25,000 crore in five years on developing new airports, upgradation of existing airports and in the process of converting under-served and un-served airports.

KTR has urged rhe central officials to include Warangal Airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN. The IT and MAUD minister also stated that the government is keen on developing greenfield airports at Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jakaranpally in Nizamabad district and Gudibanda Village, Adakkal Mandal, Mahabubnagar district while brownfield airports will be at Mamnoor village, Warangal Urban District, Basanthnagar in Peddapally district and Adilabad.

KTR also appealed to the central officials to release funds for the double bedroom project. The State government is committed to completing 1 lakh houses under GHMC limits and another 1 lakh units in rural pockets by the end of December. However, the central government had made it clear to the state government that it would not release its quota of funds to construct double bedroom/ hall/appealed (2BHK) houses in the state until Telangana shortlist the list of beneficiaries.