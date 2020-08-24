Is Ramesh Babu hiding in your house: Vijayasai asks Naidu

Just days after recovering from Covid-19, YSRCP Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy is back at unleashing a war of words on Twitter.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha MP took to his Twitter handle to take on TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Reacting to the Swarna Palace fire mishap that had left at least 10 Covid-19 patients dead, Vijayasai Reddy asked if Naidu has given shelter to Ramesh Hospital MD Pothineni Ramesh Babu at his residence in Hyderabad or if he is hiding in TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh house.

Further, Vijayasai Reddy asked the connection Naidu has with both Pothineni Ramesh Babu and state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. “Naidu must make it clear the connection he has with the two.Ramesh Kumars. You should come clean on this,” Vijayasai Reddy commented rather sarcastically.

YSRCP MP and close confident of AP Chief Minister, VijayaSai Reddy has placed himself under home quarantine,four days after he was tested for COVID. The parliamentarian took to a social networking site to disclose the news. “In view of the COVID situation I have decided to quarantine myself for a week to ten days as a mark of abundant caution, I will not be available on telephone except for emergency,” Vijayasai wrote in his Twitter account.

With complete recovery from Covid-19, Vijayasai is back with a bang unleashing a volley of questions and diatribe against Naidu.

Vijayasai Reddy’s comments come in the wake of search warrant issued against Ramesh Babu who had been absconding ever since the fire mishap incident in Swarna Palace which was taken on lease by the Ramesh Hospital, a designated Covid-19 hospital.

The Vijayawada police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who would provide information about the people who are absconding in the Swarna Palace fire mishap that claimed the lives of 10 patients and caused injuries to 18 others.

చంద్రబాబూ…. నేరుగా అడుగుతున్నా.

ఇంతకీ డాక్టర్ రమేష్ ను మీ ఇంట్లో దాచారా? లేక మీ కొడుకు ఇంట్లో దాచారా? ఇంతకీ నిమ్మగడ్డ రమేష్, డాక్టర్ రమేష్.. ఈ ఇద్దరితో మీకున్న అనుబంధం ఏమిటి? — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) August 24, 2020