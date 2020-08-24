SP Balu tested negative with coronavirus is untrue

Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam has been tested positive with coronavirus and his health status is currently critical. There are speculations that SP Balasubramanyam is tested negative today and all the national media houses, top websites carried and published the news. SP Balasubramanyam’s son SP Charan issued a statement saying that the news is untrue. He said that SP Balu’s health remains the same and he is on ventilator support.

“There has been a rumor going around that dad has been tested negative for Covid, regardless of whether it’s negative or positive, his health status remains the same clinically. He is still on life support. He is stable, fortunately. We are hoping the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. So, please refrain from rumor-mongering. I will give you an update” said SP Charan through a video byte that is posted on his facebook page.