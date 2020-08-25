Uppena makers reject a massive deal

Uppena is a rustic love story and it marks the debut of Vaishnav Tej as the lead actor. The film is directed by Buchi Babu, a protege of Sukumar. Kriti Shetty is making her debut as the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film which is made on a budget of Rs 22 crores. With the theatres shut, most of the films are heading for a digital release. A top OTT platform approached the makers of Uppena for the digital rights and offered Rs 13 crores.

But the makers rejected the deal as they wanted a theatrical release for Uppena. The film’s songs are smashing hit and kept good expectations on the film. Mythri Movie Makers are in plans to release Uppena for Christmas or Sankranthi as per the situations. As the film marks the debut of Vaishnav Tej, Mega family too is keen for a theatrical release of Uppena. The makers also should release the film in theatres as they have to recover a lot of money including the interests that are heaping up due to coronavirus.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and Tamil top actor Vijay Sethupathi played the role of the lead antagonist in Uppena.