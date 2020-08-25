Allu Arjun’s target is Summer 2021

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted all the plans of Telugu actors. Allu Arjun who is riding high with the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wanted to join the sets of Pushpa from March this year. Sukumar is the director and the film is an action entertainer that is about red sandalwood mafia going in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. With most of the filmmakers puzzled about the shoots, Sukumar and Allu Arjun met recently to discuss about the film.

A 40-day long schedule of Pushpa is planned in October which will continue without any breaks. The surprise is that 40-50% of the film’s shoot will happen in a single location and will be wrapped up in this schedule. The makers are making all the arrangements for the shoot now and they would be following the strict guidelines issued by the government. Tollywood will be left in surprise but Allu Arjun and Sukumar are keen to complete the project in back to back schedules and release Pushpa for summer 2021.

Sukumar has all the plans ready for the shoot and he too is keen to complete Pushpa at the earliest. All the locations are finalized. Rashmika is the leading lady and Bobby Simha plays the lead antagonist. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.