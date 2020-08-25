Three years for cult classic Arjun Reddy

Vijay Devarakonda turned an overnight sensation and star actor after the release of Arjun Reddy. The film is named as a cult classic and it even raked humongous revenues across the Telugu states. Sandeep Vanga’s directorial abilities and treatment are lauded widely. The youth loved the film big time and watched the film back to back. Arjun Reddy completed three years now. The film is still making noise in the other way because of the appealing stuff. Vijay Devarakonda’s loud and exceptional performance will be remembered for a long time. Sandeep Vanga himself produced Arjun Reddy.

Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh and the result was resounding. Shahid Kapoor too did justice for the role and Kiara Advani was a treat to watch. While Vijay Devarakonda lined up a bunch of films, Sandeep Vanga is yet to get the right actor for his next. Vijay Devarakonda turned a youth and style icon after the release of Arjun Reddy. The film’s fans are celebrating the occasion. Vijay Devarakonda is waiting to rejoin the sets of Puri Jaganandh’s Fighter while Sandeep Vanga is working on multiple scripts.