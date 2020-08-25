Alia Bhatt responds about Priyanka Chopra replacing her in RRR

Bollywood top actress Alia Bhatt has been facing the heat of nepotism after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been inactive across social media and decided to stay silent until the situations calm down. Some of the gossip portals carried the news that Alia Bhatt is out of RRR and she is replaced by Priyanka Chopra. Some of the stories also reported the news that she was dropped from the project by Rajamouli himself.

Responding to this, Alia Bhatt said that the rumors are absolutely untrue. She said that she is very much a part of the prestigious project. Alia is in a stage of helplessness because of the negative wave against her. SS Rajamouli too was questioned about this and he preferred not to respond about it. But a close source to the movie unit clarified that there are no such thoughts for the team and they are in frequent touch with Alia Bhatt. The shoot of RRR may resume next year. NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in this big-budget periodic drama.